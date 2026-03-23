Celebrating Houdini with some Magic!

Local Houdini historian, Glen Gerard, has been performing magic professionally for over 30 years, performing at at casinos, resorts, corporate events, sporting events, and on cruise ships. Performing magic live for Tiff, he demonstrates some out of this world magic tricks and Houdini's unexpected connection to Milwaukee!

Glens next performance will be at North Shore Masonic Lodge’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 19th. The magic show follows the Egg Hunt, which starts at 9am.

To learn more about magic, visit www.glengerard.com!