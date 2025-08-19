Celebrating Community Partnerships & Support of Community

Father Gene’s Help Center has been providing free clothing to people in need since 1969. They welcome donations of new or clean, gently used clothing for men, women, and children, of all shapes and sizes. Their mission is to provide dignity through free clothing to people in need within the Milwaukee community. They envision a transformed community where all people have access to clean, dignified clothing in which they feel confident.

Father Gene’s Help Center is actively building meaningful partnerships with organizations that share its commitment to serving individuals and families in need. Together, they are expanding their reach and deepening the impact, ensuring that dignity, compassion, and practical support remain at the heart of every collaboration.

To learn how you can help or for more information, visit Father Gene's or call 414 258 4357.