Celebrating American History on Stage!

The United States of America celebrates 250 years of nationhood this year, and UPAF shared some of the uniquely American stories gracing stages near you this season.

Lorraine Hansberry's trailblazing classic, A Raisin in the Sun, will be performed by the Milwaukee Chamber Theater and features a young Black family wrestling with big dreams in the face of economic hardship and discrimination.

Milwaukee Rep will be putting on George & Gracie: A Love Story, which shines a light on George Burns and Gracie Allen, entertainment's original power couple.

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be performing America The Beautiful: Patriotic Pops, a musical journey that captures the heart and soul of the nation.

And don't miss out on the Ride for the Arts, an opportunity for friends, family, and coworkers to have fun and support our area's world-class performing arts organizations.

Learn more about UPAF and its mission online.