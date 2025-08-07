Celebrating 10 Years: This Sanctuary's Mission to Support Senior and Special Needs Animals

Sandi Swiss joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how Tiny Hooves Sanctuary is providing a home to over 300 animals. Tiny Hooves Sanctuary is celebrating its 10th year helping senior and special needs animals, and they need your support!

You can donate through Zeffy or its Patreon, which helps keep the animals and volunteers hydrated and covers animal medical expenses during the heat.

You can also take a sanctuary tour, yoga class, volunteer, or attend the Hike For Hooves or Pumpkin Palooza at Tiny Hooves . Tiny Hooves partners with other local businesses. If you own or know a small business owner who wants to connect, you can reach out to info@tinyhooves.orgno j

Be sure to follow on Facebook and Instagram for more information!