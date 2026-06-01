Celebrating 10 Years of Serving the Community!

Fresh Start Learning Inc will be celebrating there 10 year anniversary to serving the community! Fresh Start Learning Inc. has made strides in the community through outreach, advocacy, and compassionate support for individuals facing domestic violence, human trafficking, and other life altering challenges. Driven by a mission to restore hope and dignity, Fresh Start Learning is committed to reaching higher heights and deeper depths to improve the quality of life for those who need it most.

For more information, visit About Us | Fresh Start Learning Inc. | United States.

