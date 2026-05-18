Celebrate World Turtle Day!

In Wisconsin, we are lucky to have eleven species of turtles. However, due to habitat loss and other human impacts, turtle populations across the state are in decline. May 23rd is World Turtle Day, a great opportunity to raise awareness about the conservation of turtles and their habitats. Celebrate with two back-to-back events, participants will have the chance to learn about the unique characteristics of each turtle species, their behavior, and their role in the ecosystem.

The first event will be at the Hausmann Nature Center at Lapham Peak State Park from 10 am to 11 am, and the second will be at the Cedarburg Bog Field Station in Milwaukee from 4 pm to 5 pm. For more information, visit Waukesha County Land Conservancy Website.