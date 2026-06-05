Celebrate With The Pig

The Bay View Piggly Wiggly has undergone a comprehensive transformation, and store guests are invited to experience the grand reopening celebration on June 6 from 7:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. The remodeled store focuses on using shopper feedback to modernize the shopping experience for the Bay View neighborhood through freshness, convenience and local products. There will be balloon animals, food sampling, live music and more family friendly events.

Apart from the celebratory events, there will be sales across the store.