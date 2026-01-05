Celebrate the Seasons Through Fasching Dance Traditions

Muller Secretary and German American Societies Ambassador, David Kletz, and Treasurer and Board of Directors member for the Milwaukee Mullers, Hans Buchert, join us on to discuss the group's upcoming event and history.

Founded in 1996, the club began as a group of friends eager to showcase the Fasching traditions from the region around Innsbruck, Austria. During the long, cold winter months, they would gather at the pub to share stories and dream of the warmer days ahead. It is from this tradition that an elaborate dance grew to celebrate the changing seasons.

Milwaukee Mullers Fasching Bummel Tour:

January 10, 2026

Ope Brewing Co,

6749 W National Ave,

Milwaukee

For more information, visit Milwaukee Mullers

