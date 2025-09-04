Celebrate the Milwaukee Public Library’s Newest Expansion

Joan Johnson joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share the Grand Opening Celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. branch.

The opening day celebration starts this Saturday at 11:30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by an afternoon of live music, local foods, and tours of the new space. With the theme “Amplify,” the new Martin Luther King Jr. Branch carries forward Dr. King’s mission by creating a space where every voice can be elevated, every dream nurtured, and every neighbor welcomed.

It will be our third-largest library, with the largest community room in the system. It also has a well-equipped "makerspace" with a 3D printer, plus a mobile food cart for food programming.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Grand Opening Celebration:

Saturday, September 6, from 11:30-4:00.

2901 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Full celebration day details can be found at mpl.org/king