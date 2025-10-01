Celebrate National Pumpkin Spice Day at This Cafe

Destiney Hernandez, Friendship Cafe Assistant Manager, and Levi Stein, President, Friendship Circle, join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how Friendship Cafe is celebrating National Pumpkin Spice Day!

Destiney and Levi share how to make a pumpkin spice latte at home, and tips to make them taste similar to those at the cafe. Friendship Cafe provides jobs for people living with disabilities, making each drink sold one that helps our community.

Ingredients for a Pumpkin Spice Latte:

Pumpkin spice syrup

Ice

Espresso

Whipped Cream

Caramel Drizzle

Sprinkles

Cinnamon Stick

Milk