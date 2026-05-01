Celebrate Movie Premieres In Style

The anticipation as fans wait for the May 1st premiere of the iconic early 2000s sequel featuring beloved (or not so beloved) characters running the high-fashion world is ramped. Riva Treasure shares some inspired looks at Goodwill in Grafton for this iconic movie premiere and some tips and tricks on how to thrift.

Visit your neighborhood Goodwill in Greater Chicago for thrifting and donation drop-off Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find store locations at www.goodwillgreatermc.org.