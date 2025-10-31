Celebrate Halloweekend with These Monstrous Mocktails

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share some monstrous mocktails for the Halloween weekend.

Blood Bath



Ingredients:

8 berries of your choice (blackberries and/or raspberries)

1 tspn maple syrup

1 oz lemon juice

6 oz coconut water (sparkling or still)

2 oz pomegranate juice (or cranberry)

Garnish suggestions: mini skeleton and/or extra berries

Instructions: Muddle the berries and maple syrup in your glass - be very careful if doing this in a wine glass, be gentle! Find the perfect spot for your skeleton (if using) then fill the glass with ice to hold him in place. Add the lemon juice then the coconut water. You can serve as is with a little shot of pomegranate juice on the side so your guests can create their own bloodbath, or add the juice before serving. Garnish, then serve.



Black Cauldron



Ingredients:

2 cups pomegranate juice

20 pitted black cherries

2 Tbsp jalapeno simple syrup

5 drops black gel food coloring

Lime seltzer

ice

Instructions:

Add the pomegranate juice, cherries, jalapeno simple syrup and food coloring to a blender. Puree until very smooth. Strain the juice into a large pitcher, discard any pulp. Pour the juice into glasses filled with ice and top with the seltzer.

For more, visit I Need Brad

