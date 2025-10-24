Celebrate Fall Fun at The Great Pumpkin Festival

Colin Daly and Chris Muellenbach join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to invite you to The Great Pumpkin Festival.

This is the 39th year of The Great Pumpkin Festival, which started as a lawn display in front of resident Gordy Falk’s home – it’s one of the most anticipated events of the year. The community carves pumpkins at home and brings them back to be displayed for all 4 nights. We have a band, food provided by Jack Pandl’s, and adult beverages, courtesy of the Civic Foundation (with all proceeds from drink sales funding the event).

The Great Pumpkin Festival runs through Saturday from 6-9 pm. On Saturday, it opens at 2 and will feature a bounce house for our little ones, coinciding with our trick-or-treat event on Silver Spring Drive.

For more information, visit The Great Pumpkin Festival