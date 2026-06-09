Celebrate 100 Years of Fox Point!

The Village of Fox Point is celebrating its 100th birthday, and everyone is invited to join the festivities. Learn about the community's rich history as Steph Brown takes us through some of Fox Point's most notable landmarks and stories. Then lace up your shoes for the Fox Point Centennial Freedom 10K and 5K Run/Walk on June 13th, a fun way to honor the past while bringing the community together for the future.

For more information visit Fox Point Centennial 10K/5K Run/1 Mile Walk presented by Freedom PT Services