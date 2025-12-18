Catch A Live Christmas Performance at The Domes This Weekend!

Folk Artist David HB Drake joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to perform his songs ahead of a benefit concert for the Domes.

David HB Drake performs "What do I see on my Christmas Tree," and shares his experience of past Christmas concerts in the Domes, and he will be performing with Elizabeth Friedman. Attendance for the concert at The Domes is the regular admission price.

David HB Drake Performance at The Domes:

1:00 PM

Sunday, December 21

Mitchell Park Domes*

*Regular admission is required

For more, visit David HB Drake