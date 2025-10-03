Carve Out Time for Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Fest

Kyle Worcester and Nathan Haigh join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to introduce you to a family fun festival.

During the free event, all ages can watch chainsaw artists create incredible sculptures from logs; join the bidding fun when all carvings go to a lively public auction. Families can explore the trails and enjoy the fresh air in the forest. Food trucks, sweet treats, and soft drinks are also available.

The event supports the River Bend Nature Center. Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival:

October 5, 9 AM - 2 PM

Live Auction at 2:15 PM

For more information, visit RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-1515

