Caregiver Turned Author Shares Strength Through: Dancing in a Disabled World

Author Maureen McCue joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share her latest book, Dancing in a Disabled World.
Maureen shares her inspiration and the importance of perspective in how we define "disabilities." As a professional, she came into contact with a wide range of disabilities, programs, and problems in response to and care for people with disabilities.
Dancing in a Disabled World Book Signing:
Tuesday, September 23
6:30 PM
Boswell Books
You can find the book through the publisher or visit this link to learn more.