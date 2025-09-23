Caregiver Turned Author Shares Strength Through: Dancing in a Disabled World

Author Maureen McCue joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share her latest book, Dancing in a Disabled World.

Maureen shares her inspiration and the importance of perspective in how we define "disabilities." As a professional, she came into contact with a wide range of disabilities, programs, and problems in response to and care for people with disabilities.

Dancing in a Disabled World Book Signing:

Tuesday, September 23

6:30 PM

Boswell Books

You can find the book through the publisher or visit this link to learn more.