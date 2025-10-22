Candlelit Tours Through the Halls of the Pabst Mansion

Jocelyn Slocum joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the Illuminating the Dark Tour of the Pabst Mansion and the winter tours.

The tours take place in the dimly lit Mansion, where themes of darkness and the revealing of unseen spaces will be explored. Tours are guided by candlelight as they explore the dark, ranging from areas with literal light sources in the home to approaching the darkness of loss, and from viewing hidden compartments to discovering seldom-seen lower-level spaces. The October tours are quickly booking up, with limited spaces available.

For more information, visit Pabst Mansion

Illuminating the Dark Tours:

October 24, 25, and 31

Christmas at the Pabst Mansion:

November 20, 2025 – January 4, 2026

