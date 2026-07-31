Build the Custom Home You've Always Imagined

Building a custom home is about more than choosing finishes. It is about creating a space that fits your lifestyle today and for years to come. J&J Custom Homes works closely with homeowners throughout southeastern Wisconsin to design and build luxury homes with a seamless, personalized experience.

General Manager Cecily Villani and the J&J team have invested in an in-house staff of designers and project managers, making communication easier and helping every stage of the building process stay organized from concept to completion.

During this segment, viewers will get a tour of a beautifully crafted custom home, featuring an open kitchen that connects to a covered porch, a stylish basement bar, a Jack and Jill bathroom, and a stunning entryway and great room. The team will also discuss available home and lot packages in the Ridgewood Subdivision.

Looking ahead, J&J Custom Homes will showcase The Kennedy model during the MBA Parade of Homes, taking place August 15 through September 7 in the Quiet Wood subdivision in Menomonee Falls.

For more information about J&J Custom Homes or available home and lot packages, visit jjcustomhomesllc.com or call 414-788-0420.