Bringing Up-North Energy to Your Home

Bring the peaceful stillness of the woods into your home with beautiful nature-inspired crystals. Whether resembling the gentle lake waves to mirror a walk through Wisconsin wilderness, each piece is a reminder of the places and feelings we love most. Whether chosen for their meaning or simply how they make you feel, they help recreate that sense of relaxation that summer time vacations bring every day, for any time of the year.

For more information and find your crystals to connect to your energy, visit JuicyRocks.