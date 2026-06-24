Bringing Power, Energy and Purpose to Summerfest

Generac Power Systems is helping power Summerfest through the Generac Stage, now in its sixth year. Located in the heart of the grounds, the stage features nationally recognized artists and highlights Generac’s Wisconsin roots and commitment to community.

This year, Generac is also giving back through its Power Up With Purpose program, with Generac Stage Pit Pass proceeds supporting ToolBank USA.

Generac will also present Military and First Responder Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 27. From noon to 6 p.m., active-duty military, veterans, police, firefighters, and EMTs can receive free admission for themselves and up to four family members with a valid ID.

Visit the Generac Stage at Summerfest and join Generac on June 27 to help celebrate military members and first responders.

For more visit Generac.com

