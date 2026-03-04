Bring Your Imagination to A Heartwarming Performance

United Performing Arts Fund President and CEO Annemarie Scobey-Polacheck shares whats new in the Milwaukee performance arts scene. Starting with First Stages thrilling new production of Peter Pan & Wendy showing March 7th and 8th. Aditionally, Skylight Music Theater is putting on The Spitfire Grill from the 6th through the 8th. Bel Canto is exploring silence in a choral production called Sonorous Silence on the 8th. Lastly the UPAF smART Card is the perfect way for UPAF members to save money while still attending the shows we all love.