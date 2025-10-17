Brighter Concepts at the NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show

Say goodbye to dark, stuffy spaces and hello to a brighter, more comfortable home. Solatube Premier Dealers are your trusted experts in residential daylighting and ventilation, trained and certified to deliver a seamless experience from consultation to installation. With solutions tailored to your unique needs, you'll enjoy natural light and improved airflow in no time.

Join the NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show to plan your upcoming remodel or home improvement project. On Sunday, Oct. 19, the final two hours of the show (3–5 p.m.) are free during the Packers game. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore at no cost.

Friday, October 17 | 12 PM- 8 PM

Saturday, October 18 | 10 AM - 7 PM

Sunday, October 19 | 10 AM - 5 PM

Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park, 8200 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis