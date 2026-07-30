Books That Give Back

Discover one of Milwaukee's favorite summer traditions at the 45th Annual Hunger Book Sale.

Browse thousands upon thousands of gently used books across every genre, from bestselling fiction and children's favorites to history, cookbooks, art, collectibles, and rare finds. Whether you're a lifelong reader or simply love a great bargain, there's something waiting to be discovered.

Every purchase makes a difference. 100% of the proceeds from the Hunger Book Sale help fight hunger, with the majority of funds supporting organizations serving our local community, while also assisting selected hunger relief efforts around the world.

Sale Dates & Hours



Opening Night Preview: Thursday, July 30, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. ($5 admission for first selection)

General Sale: Friday, July 31 through Tuesday, August 4, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily (Free admission)

The books are generously donated throughout the year by individuals, families, libraries, and organizations, then sorted by a dedicated team of volunteers. After the sale, remaining books are donated, recycled, or distributed so they can continue to benefit others.

Come find your next great read while helping provide meals and hope to those in need. Every book you buy helps make a meaningful impact in the fight against hunger.

For more vist: https://ascathedral.org/