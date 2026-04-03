Book Recommendations For Independent Bookstore Day

Daniel Goldin from Boswell Book Company joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss period fiction books for your book club.

April 25th is Independent Bookstore Day, a day to celebrate independent bookstores and show support for local bookstores around Southeast Wisconsin. This month, in honor of Independent Bookstore Day, Daniel highlights three books all set in bookstores around the world...

1. The Bookshop of Secrets, by Kerry Barrett. There are a lot historical novels set in bookstores like The Last Bookshop of London and The Library of Burned Books. This novel is set in Lisbon where a young woman discovers that the bookstore is cover for a spy operation. This has been a very popular book at Boswell!

2. The Vanishing Cherry Blossom Bookshop, by Takyua Asakuro. The genre of bookstore novels is even more popular in Japan and South Korea. In most of these, the bookstore, like the coffee shop, is a place of solace and healing and the visitors tell their stories. Other examples include Days of the Morisaki Bookshop.

3. Paris by the Book, by Liam Callananan. Milwaukee’s own bookstore novel has been a big hit not just in Milwaukee. A Milwaukee woman takes her children to Paris to take over a bookstore, based on a store called the Red Wheelbarrow. The story is inspired by the Madeline children’s books and the Red Balloon film. And yes, Boswell is mentioned in the story.

For more information or to check out any of these books, visit boswellbooks.com!