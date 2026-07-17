Book-it to Milwaukee's Free Community Book Fair

The goal is simple: get as many books as possible into the hands of the community! Help the 2026 Authors of Color Book Fair distribute 500+ books! This event is a free community event for all ages focused on literacy, representation, and access. Apart from the hundreds of free books, there will be free horse rides, music and local author engagement!

The fair will be on July 19 from 1-4p.m. in Milwaukee's McGovern Park. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

RSVP at 2026 Authors of Color Book Fair: A Free Community Event for All Ages Tickets, Sunday, July 19 • 1 PM - 4 PM | Eventbrite