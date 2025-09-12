We have another worldwide tour through books, but this time featuring women with somewhat unusual occupations – a bead maker, a war photographer, and a book translator. Daniel Goldin gives us a sneak peek at The Glassmaker, The Last Assignment, and Archipelago. Natalie Bakopoulos, Author of Archipelago, will be at Boswell Book Company on September 12.
Book Club Chats about Unusual Occupations for Book Characters
Boswell Book Company
