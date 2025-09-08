Black and Brown Run Around Returns at Veterans Park

Dionne Grayson, co-founder and executive director of Lead2Change and Naryan Leazer, co-founder of the Black and Brown Run Around, join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share this empowering 5k.

The Black and Brown 5k walk/run and festival is an event that supports and uplifts the Black & Brown Communities of Greater Milwaukee. All food vendors, entertainment, and businesses in partnership with the event are local members of our communities here in the 414!

The Black and Brown Run Around:

Saturday, September 13

Veterans Park in Milwaukee

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Group yoga starts at 10:30 a.m.

The 5K begins at 11 a.m.

Cost is $25 for those who are over 18 and $10 for those who are under 18.

You can win a voucher for 2 free Brewers tickets for 2026 when you register now.

You can register on the website: https://blackandbrownrunaround5k.com/

