Biking Basics- with Take it Outside Day!

Cassie Bauer from the Urban Ecology Center and Nia Smith of the Menomonee Valley Partners join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss biking basics for the "Take it Outside Day" event.

The event introduces people to nature and the outdoor recreation available in Milwaukee. The event is free and open to the public—just come ready for a fun ride and community celebration. Bikes and helmets sized for those aged 11 or older will be provided, but it is recommended to bring your own if you have them.

Take it Outside Day:

Saturday, September 20

10 AM - 1:30 PM

Urban Ecology Center

3700 W Pierce St

Milwaukee, WI 53215

For more information, visit

