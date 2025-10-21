Bikes, Brews, and Beautiful Views

Zechariah Diemert and Becka Unger join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share with us a 50-mile bike ride with coffee shops along the way.

The Coffee Shop 50 Bike Ride will begin at Hart Park, 7300 W Chestnut St., with bikers going at a slow to moderate pace to 4 different coffee shops to rest, recharge, or complete their ride.

Riders will need to bring their own bike, helmet, and money to shop or purchase their coffee.

To learn more or sign up, visit Milwaukee Recreation

Coffee Shop 50 Bike Ride:

November 1, 2025

8:30 AM - Meet up

9 AM - Start

Hart Park,

7300 W Chestnut St.