Big, Small, and Strange Milwaukee Events In February!

February is stocked with unique events all across the city of Milwaukee. Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record talks about what events to looks forward too. Ranging from big blowouts like this weekend’s "Mitten Fest", the undisputed favorite wintertime celebration. Small events like "Milwaukee Record Club" a monthly collaborative DJ spin. To strange shindigs like a "Can Koozie Swap", an afternoon of koozie buying, selling, trading, and appreciating. There is so fun for everyone during the month of February!

Visit Mitten Fest, Milwaukee Record Club, and Great Milwaukee Can Koozie Swap & Bar Chip Bonanza for more information!