Beneath the Waves: Port Washington’s Maritime Story

Port Washington has a rich history that stretches from its historic downtown to the waters of Lake Michigan. Admire landmarks like St. Mary’s Church and the 1860 Light Station before diving into the fascinating world of shipwrecks. NOAA's Russ Green shares insights into the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary and the stories hidden beneath the lake’s surface. Visitors can continue exploring maritime history at the https://www.pwhistory.com, where interactive exhibits bring the past to life for all ages.

