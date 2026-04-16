Being Role Models for the Next Generation

Thrive Together works to provide workshops for children ages 5-13, focusing on topics such as positive self esteem, positive friendships, emotional regulation, confidence, leadership, bullying, social skills and even self-awareness. They provide tips and tools to help them build resiliency when faced with these issues. Workshops are led by trained educators, and therapists.

May is Mental Health Month, so their partner Gals Institute, a Therapy Clinic in Delafield, is hosting Grilling for Gals to raise money for Thrive Together on May 13, 11 am-2 pm; all proceeds go to Thrive Together

For more information, visit HOME | Thrive Together.

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