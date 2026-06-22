Behavioral Health Clinic Expands Mental Health Access in Brookfield

Behavioral Health Clinic has opened a new location in Brookfield, making it easier for individuals and families across the Milwaukee metro area to access mental health support. The clinic offers both in-person and telehealth appointments, with immediate availability and no referral required.

As more people seek therapy and behavioral health services, BHC is focused on reducing barriers to care and helping clients find support when they need it. Licensed therapists can speak to the growing need for mental health services, how telehealth and in-person therapy compare, and what “no referral needed” means for families looking for help.

Learn more at wibehavioralhealth.com.