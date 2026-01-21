Beating the Winter Blues with Geeky Board Games

Milwaukee Record co‑founder and editor Matt Wild shares how modern board games can help beat the winter blues. Over the past 20 years, tabletop gaming has evolved beyond familiar classics to include immersive, strategy‑driven titles like Settlers of Catan, Wingspan, and Terraforming Mars. While these games may seem intimidating at first, they offer diverse themes, flexible play times, and rewarding experiences for players of all levels. Milwaukee is home to vibrant local game shops where people can buy, play, and discover new favorites. Even pocket‑sized solo games provide a perfect escape during long winter days.

