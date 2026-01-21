Beating the Winter Blues with Geeky Board Games

Milwaukee Record co‑founder and editor Matt Wild shares how modern board games can help beat the winter blues. Over the past 20 years, tabletop gaming has evolved beyond familiar classics to include immersive, strategy‑driven titles like Settlers of Catan, Wingspan, and Terraforming Mars. While these games may seem intimidating at first, they offer diverse themes, flexible play times, and rewarding experiences for players of all levels. Milwaukee is home to vibrant local game shops where people can buy, play, and discover new favorites. Even pocket‑sized solo games provide a perfect escape during long winter days.
Posted
and last updated
Milwaukee Record co‑founder and editor Matt Wild shares how modern board games can help beat the winter blues. Over the past 20 years, tabletop gaming has evolved beyond familiar classics to include immersive, strategy‑driven titles like Settlers of Catan, Wingspan, and Terraforming Mars. While these games may seem intimidating at first, they offer diverse themes, flexible play times, and rewarding experiences for players of all levels. Milwaukee is home to vibrant local game shops where people can buy, play, and discover new favorites. Even pocket‑sized solo games provide a perfect escape during long winter days.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.