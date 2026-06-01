Beat the Heat With Smart Summer Gardening Tips

As summer tempratures climb and record heat becomes more common, both gardeners and plants can feel the stress. Melinda Myers is a nationally recongized gardening expert, author, and speaker, dedicated to helping gardeners of all levels grow healthier, more sustainible landscapes. She shares simple, effective strategies to help your landscape not just survive, but thrive all summer long.

Melinda is partnering with Wisconsin Public Libraries, offering free Webinars, Videos, and gardening activites throughout June. To register for the webinar, watch the recordings, and download the activity guides, visit https://www.melindamyers.com/articles/affordable-and-practical-sustainable-gardening. Everyone is welcome to watch the webinars, videos, and download the activity guides!

Participate in a free webinar, “Managing Your Landscape with Pollinators in Mind on June 3, 6:30 PM CT.Register at www.MelindaMyers.com.

For all of Melinda’s upcoming events, webinars, and more information, visit www.MelindaMyers.com.