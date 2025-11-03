Be with Books at The 16th Annual Festival: Turning the Page Together

For 15 years, the Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books gathered authors and readers together for an annual Book Festival. The Festival started as a way to recognize the writers who live in or write about Wisconsin.

The free two-day event will feature a Keynote Speaker, 50 authors in 20 Panel Discussions, a Writers Market for self-publishing writers, and Writing Contests with cash prizes for Middle School, High School, College, and Adult writers.

Friday, Nov 7, 5-8 pm

Saturday. Nov 8, 9 am -4 pm

Carroll University, 100 N.East Ave. Waukesha

Programs and Details: Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books