Be Seen With Vision Forward's New Campaign

The newly launched Be Seen advertising campaign challenges Milwaukee residents to look at people with visual impairments in a new light. It's been launched by Vision Forward Association, which is Wisconsin's premier resource for people who are blind or visually impaired, offering a continuum of services aimed at achieving educational, personal, and professional goals.

Crocker Stephenson, one of the advocates for the Be Seen campaign, stopped by What's Brewing Wisconsin to chat about Vision Forward and how you can help support people with visual impairments.

Learn more about the campaign here.