Oscar from TRI90 Fitness is back to show some strength exercises for those of you who have knee problems. Oscar focuses on mobility and stretch and body weight exercises to help each individual with their needs. Contact Oscar for an assessment.
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Oscar from TRI90 Fitness is back to show some strength exercises for those of you who have knee problems. Oscar focuses on mobility and stretch and body weight exercises to help each individual with their needs. Contact Oscar for an assessment.