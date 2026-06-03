Award-Winning Children’s Author Inspires Young Readers

Award-winning children’s author LaToya Watson discussed her inspirational books and the power of storytelling. Drawing from her experiences as a mother, educator, and childcare director, Watson creates stories that promote literacy, kindness, confidence, leadership, and creativity.

Her books include G for Gabrielle, which helps children learn the alphabet through visuals and sound; Harmless Harmony, an empowering superhero story; and Gold Star Leader, which highlights the impact of kindness and leadership at school. Watson’s daughters inspired her work, and she believes storytelling helps children embrace who they are and dream big. She will also host a book signing at the Juneteenth Celebration on June 20 at Buttermilk Creek Park.