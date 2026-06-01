Award Wining Author Shares New Maritime Tale

Maritime historian Eric Jay Dolin is diving into one of the most gripping sea survival stories of the 19th century in his new book, The Wreck of the Mentor: A True Story of Death, Despair, and Deliverance in the Age of Sail.

Dolin, known for his bestselling maritime histories, says the story stayed with him for years before becoming his latest project. The book combines vivid storytelling with deep historical research to highlight both survival and cultural encounters during the Age of Sail.

More information can be found at ericjaydolin.com

