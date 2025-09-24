Autumn Game Day Good Vibes with Crystals

Gloria Witt joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how you can make crystals a part of your game day ritual. Gloria has been a hobby collector for most of her life. She started her online business when she had too many in her collection and wanted to share with others. Juicy Rocks carries a wide variety for any occasion.
Crystals can be a fun addition to the snack table, in your pocket, or near your TV to give you an extra boost on game day for rallying team spirit!
Tune in to learn about crystal energy, popular crystals, and how to use them. For more information, visit JuicyRocks