Attend This Gala Supporting Milwaukee Area Youth

Brad Schlaikowski and Alisha Hart join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the upcoming 10th Anniversary Gala.

This year, Courage+ is not only celebrating 10 years of coming together to support LGBTQ+ youth. The 2025 gala will also mark its inaugural year as Courage+ and, with it, the extended reach beyond Milwaukee. Featuring Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Winner.

The organization is also launching Bravespace, a platform designed to connect LGBTQ+ youth and local resources. You can learn more or sign up for Bravespace HERE.

TEN Year Anniversary Gala:

November 7, 2025

The Baird Center

For more information and tickets, visit Courage+ 2025 Gala