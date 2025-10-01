Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Attend This Gala Supporting Milwaukee Area Youth

Attend This Gala Supporting Milwaukee Area Youth
Brad Schlaikowski and Alisha Hart join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the upcoming 10th Anniversary Gala.

This year, Courage+ is not only celebrating 10 years of coming together to support LGBTQ+ youth. The 2025 gala will also mark its inaugural year as Courage+ and, with it, the extended reach beyond Milwaukee. Featuring Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Winner.

The organization is also launching Bravespace, a platform designed to connect LGBTQ+ youth and local resources. You can learn more or sign up for Bravespace HERE.

TEN Year Anniversary Gala:

November 7, 2025
The Baird Center

For more information and tickets, visit Courage+ 2025 Gala

