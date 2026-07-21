ArtBlaze Returns to Milwaukee This Summer!

Get ready for three unforgettable evenings of free art, music, creativity, and family fun on Milwaukee's lakefront!

Presented by Joy Engine, ArtBlaze 2026 transforms McKinley Beach and South Shore Park into vibrant outdoor celebrations featuring giant interactive art, live performances, hands-on activities, food trucks, local vendors, and experiences for all ages.

This year's highlight is Archaea, a whimsical collection of massive inflatable sculptures created by FuzzPop Workshop in collaboration with students from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Architecture & Urban Planning. Step inside, explore, and experience art like never before!

Join ArtBlaze:

July 30 at McKinley Beach

August 6 at South Shore Park

August 20 at McKinley Beach

All events run 4:00 to 9:30 p.m. and are free and open to everyone.

Learn more and view the full entertainment lineup at joyengine.org/artblaze.

