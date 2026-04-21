Art, Food, and Community Collide Here!

What happens when visual art, culinary excellence, and community impact come together? On this episode of What’s Brewing Wisconsin, several Milwaukee creatives highlight how collaboration fuels culture across the city.

Joel Cencius, Executive Director of Arts @ Large, shares how the nonprofit empowers young people through visual arts, mentoring, and education—using creativity as a tool for confidence and connection. Joining him is Gregory León, Chef/Owner of acclaimed Milwaukee restaurant Amilinda, whose work blends bold flavors with artistic expression, proving that food can be both a craft and a cultural experience.

Rounding out the conversation is John Kowalczyk, a painter, muralist, and mixed media artist whose large-scale public works transform neighborhoods and invite the community into the art itself. Together, the group explores how Milwaukee’s creative scene thrives when art, food, and purpose intersect.

Follow along for behind-the-scenes moments and local stories: @stephconnectstv