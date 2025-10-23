Army Tested. Olympic Ready.

Staff Sgt. Deedra Irwin joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how the Army is supporting her Olympic journey and her experience returning to the Olympic Games.

With roughly 100 days until the start of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, the nation’s top competitors are aiming to secure their spot on Team USA—including the Soldier-athletes of the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program (WCAP).

Staff Sgt. Deedra Irwin is looking to make her return to the Olympic stage in Biathlon, a sport that combines Nordic skiing with precision rifle shooting, following her historic 7th place finish at the 2022 Beijing Games—the highest ever placement for an American athlete in this Olympic event.

