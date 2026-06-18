An Initiative that Values the Golden Rule

Treating others with kindness is the golden rule we all learned to live by. Tim's Treats take this to the next level. Every month Bank Five Nine uses the Tim's Treat initiative where President and CEO Tim Schneider surprises a local business or nonprofit in southeastern Wisconsin with random acts of kindness.

Each month, Tim visits a surprise location to cover tabs, hand out gift cards, or provide complimentary items for community members. Past treats have included coffee, lunch, and even free memberships.

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