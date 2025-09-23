An Immersive Fashion Experience Inside the Historic City Hall!

Jeffery McAlister, President and Executive Board Member of Milwaukee Fashion Week, and Grace Fuhr join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how you can experience Fashion Week during Doors Open.

Doors Open is celebrating its 15th Anniversary this year, taking place on September 27 and 28. Among the locations this year, the City Hall is where the Milwaukee Fashion Week Showcase event is taking place. This interactive experience invites everyone to learn about fashion and local designers.

Doors Open:

September 27-28

For more information, visit Doors Open Milwaukee

Milwaukee Fashion Week Showcase:

September 28, 1-3 PM

Milwaukee City Hall

For more information, visit MKE Fashion Week