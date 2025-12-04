Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All You Need to Know About the Santa Cycle Rampage

Wisconsin Bike Fed
Jake Newborn joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the 2025 Santa Cycle Rampage Ride and the Elf Cycle Frenzy.

Santa Cycle Rampage has been organized by the Bike Fed for over a decade, but started unofficially in 2000 by a small crew of intrepid riders in Santa suits. It has grown to become the world's largest Santa ride, with independent offshoot rides popping up across the world.

The Santa Cycle Rampage:
December 6
9:30 AM
Starts at 187 E. Becher St.

For more information and registration, visit Santa Cycle or call 414-626-1540

