Add Color to Shady Spaces with Summer‑Blooming Bulbs!

Gardening expert Melinda Myers shares how shade‑tolerant, non‑hardy summer‑blooming bulbs can bring color and texture to container gardens on patios, decks, and balconies. These spring‑planted bulbs thrive in containers where good drainage helps promote healthy growth and earlier blooms. During the segment, Melinda demonstrates planting techniques, discusses proper fertilization, and explains how to care for bulbs like begonias, calla lilies, elephant ears, and caladiums. These plants offer vibrant flowers or striking foliage all summer long—even in shady spots.

Melinda is partnering with Wisconsin Public Libraries to offer three free gardening webinars and activities this spring, all available to the public.

Learn more, watch webinars, and download activity guides:

https://www.melindamyers.com/articles/affordable-and-practical-sustainable-gardening

https://www.melindamyers.com

https://www.melindamyers.com/about-melinda/on-demand-webinars

